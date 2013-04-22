Liverpool Player Bites Opponent, Scores Game-Tying Goal In The Final Minute

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is at the centre of yet another controversy after appearing to bite Chelsea defender Branislov Ivanovic today.



After being dispossessed by Ivanovic in the box, Suarez stuck his face into Ivanovic’s right arm and took a bite.

Suarez has a history of biting. He was suspended seven games for a similar incident in 2010 when he was playing in the Dutch league. He was also suspended eight games last year for calling a Manchester United player a racial slur.

The ref never saw it, probably because it happened long after the ball was poked away:

FSCYou can get a real sense of the bite when it’s in slow motion:

FSCAnd a reverse-angle screencap from the Daily Mail:

Suarez stayed in the game when the ref didn’t see the incident. Then, in the 97th minute, he scored the game-tying goal.

The game ended 2-2.

This could really come back to bite Chelsea (pun totally intended). They are in a hotly contested Champions League qualification race with Tottenham and Arsenal, who both won this weekend:

