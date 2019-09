For the third time in his career, Uruguay’s Luis Suarez has bit an opponent in the middle of a game.

In the 79th minute, he got close to Giorgio Chiellini and bit him on the shoulder:

Chiellini tried to show the ref the bite mark, but Suarez wasn’t penalised:

A close-up:

Uruguay scored a few minutes later and eliminated Italy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.