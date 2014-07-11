Luis Suarez Transfers To Barcelona In $US128-Million Deal Despite Biting Ban

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez has transferred from Liverpool to Barcelona in the biggest move of the summer, the teams announced today.

The transfer fee is rumoured to be $US128 million, according to Ben Burrows of the Mirror.

It’d be the 3rd-largest transfer fee in European soccer history.

Suarez will miss a significant portion of the season due to his four-month ban for biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup. It was the third biting incident of his career.

When his biting ban is over in late October, Barcelona’s attacking trio of Suarez, Neymar, and Lionel Messi will rival Real Madrid’s (Ronaldo, Bale, Benzema) as the best in the world.

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Barcelona can’t unveil Suarez at its Camp Nou stadium because he’s also banned from all soccer arenas for four months.

