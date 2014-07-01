Luis Suarez Apologizes For Biting Italian Player Giorgio Chiellini

Uruguayan striker Luiz Suarez took to Twitter today to release an updated apology regarding the incident in the second half of Uruguay’s World Cup match versus Italy, when he bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Here’s the full statement (via Twitter):

After several days of being home with my family, I have had the opportunity to regain my calm and reflect about the reality of what occurred during the Italy-Uruguay match onf 24 June 2014. Independent from the fallout and the contradicting declarations that have surfaced during these past days, all of which have been without the intention of interfering with the good performance of my national team, the truth is that my colleague Giorgio Chiellini suffered the physical result of a bite in the collision he suffered with me. For this:

I deeply regret what occurred.

I apologise to Giorgio Chiellini and the entire football family.

I vow to the public that there will never again be another incident like

Suarez’s original statement suggested he simply fell into Chiellini and did not bite him. This time, though the language’s phrasing is incredibly vague, at least Suarez admits that a bite did in fact occur.

Last week, FIFA banned Suarez from all soccer-related activity for four months and suspended him for nine international matches, the harshest punishment the government body has ever given. Uruguay lost to Colombia in the Round of 16, 2-0, on Saturday.

Chiellini responded to Suarez on Twitter:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.