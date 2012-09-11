LavAzza Just Bought More Shares Of Troubled Green Mountain Coffee

Photo: UggBoy / Flickr

According to a new SEC filing, coffee Italian coffee giant Luigi Lavazza boosted its stake in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to 10.5 million shares from 7.7 million shares.This represents a 6.8 per cent stake in the company.



Green Mountain is well-known for its Keurig coffee cups.

However, the stock has come under tremendous pressure as critics like Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn have raised doubts about the company’s business model.

Among other things, Green Mountain faces intense competition in the K-cup business as its patents expire.

