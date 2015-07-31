Luggage has washed up on the island where possible debris from missing Flight MH370 was found

In yet another sign we’re getting closer to figuring out what happened to missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, battered luggage has washed up on an island near where plane debris was found this week.

Malaysian and Australian officials have said that it’s “almost certain” the plane debris came from a Boeing 777. Flight MH370 is currently the only missing Boeing 777 in the world.

It’s unclear whether the suitcase that was found on Reunion island near Madagascar in the Indian Ocean is from the missing plane, but it’s a possibility considering where the suitcase washed up.

Here’s what the luggage looks like:

Oceanographers said it’s plausible part of the debris from the missing plane could have made its way into the area where the wreckage was found. Australia’s deputy prime minister Warren Truss confirmed the debris could have reached the island, saying “a piece of debris could have floated a very, very long way in 16 months.”

The discovery is being treated as a “major lead” in the MH370 search, Truss said during a news conference.

MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Beijing, China. It had 239 passengers and crew on board.

Crews have been searching the southern Indian Ocean near Australia for any sign of the missing plane and have so far been unable to conclusively identify any debris belonging to the aircraft.

NOW WATCH: How to land a plane if the pilot has a heart attack



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.