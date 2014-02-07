Olympic Luger Crashes At 55 MPH, Finishes Race In An Unbelievable Recovery

Indian luger Shiva Keshavan pulled off one of the more unreal recoveries you’ll ever see on a luge track during Olympic training on Friday.

On one of the final turns Keshavan slipped off his sled, falling onto his stomach and gliding down the track in an ugly scene. But somehow he managed to get a hold of his sled, flip himself onto it, and continue with his run as if nothing happened.

He was travelling at about 57 miles per hour when this happened, according to the broadcast.

Incredible. He’s on his stomach and then magically flips onto the sled without breaking stride:

