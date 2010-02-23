Lufthansa Pilots Suspend Strike, Building Up To Dramatic March 8 Deadline

Photo: AP

Europe’s labour-induced economic standstill will have to wait.According to The Telegraph, Lufthansa pilots have agreed to suspend their strike until March 8, in hopes that a resolution can be reached early.



The bad news for travellers, however: airlines don’t just turn on and off at the push of a button. Even with the resumption of work, it will take a few days to get the airline running as normal.

