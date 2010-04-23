Lufthansa Offers Apple's iPhone-Losing Dude A Free Flight To Germany

German airline Lufthansa is getting in on the lost-iPhone-prototype story, too.



It’s offering Apple engineer grey Powell, who supposedly lost the iPhone in a German bar in Redwood City, Calif., a free business class flight to Germany. That’s where he can “experience the best that Germany has to offer,” Lufthansa writes.

Here’s the open letter that the airline posted to Twitter. “We thought you could use a break soon.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.