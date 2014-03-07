Lufthansa's New 'Premium Economy' Class Comes With Tons Of Leg Room And Porcelain Plates

Lufthansa is now offering the luxury of business class (almost) at the price of economy (sort of).

This week, Europe’s largest airline unveiled its new Premium Economy Class.

Following the 2012 introduction of fully flat beds in business class, Lufthansa wanted to narrow the gap between the rich and the poor business and economy passengers with a third option.

“Our Premium Economy Class will create a completely new travel experience that combines affordability with greater comfort,” Jens Bischof, CCO & Member of the Lufthansa German Airlines Board in charge of Sales, Product and Marketing, said in a press release.

The new section can be booked as early as May and will be ready to board in November. Within a year, every Lufthansa plane should have the upgraded seats.

The middle ground will be its own section with 21 to 52 seats, depending on the aircraft type.

Compared to seats in economy, these are more than an inch wider and provide about four more inches in between thanks to wide armrests and consoles. In short: more elbow room.





Passengers will benefit from about 38 inches of leg room; 1.5 times more what economy offers.

Premium Economy Class passengers will be greeted with a welcome drink, a water bottle, and a kit with travel accessories. Their meals will be presented on specialised menus and served on “porcelain tableware.”

Screens on seats will be 11-12 inches, making them 2 inches bigger than the ones in Economy Class.

