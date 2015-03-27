Lufthansa-Germanwings CEO on pilot training: 'We will look at what we can do better'

Lufthansa will work with authorities and pilot groups to review its training and vetting procedures after one of its Germanwings pilots was suspected of having deliberately crashed a jet into the French Alps.

“We have every confidence in this training process that has been tried and tested over decades, but we will look at what we can do better with the selection and training,” Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said during a press conference on Thursday.

He said Lufthansa would discuss this with experts from within the company, the DLR aerospace institute, the transport ministry and pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit.

The Germanwings co-pilot, 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz, is alleged to have locked the pilot out of the cockpit before putting the the Airbus A320 in to a fatal descent, ending with a crash that killed 150 people.

Pilot suicides are exceptionally rare, but there have been three suspected intentional crashes in commercial aviation worldwide over the past 30 years.

