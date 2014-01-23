I Flew Economy Class To Europe, And I Don't Understand Why People Blow $US5,000 To Fly Business Class

Last weekend, my boss flew business class to Germany.
He posted a slideshow about it.
The funny thing was that I also flew to Germany last week. For the same conference, even. DLD bought both of our tickets.
The only difference was, on my flight, I was stuck in economy class.
What the heck, right?
I was a little jealous. But then I looked up the price of Henry's flight. It cost ~$6,000! You can get a really nice used car for that much. Mine was $US5,000 less.
Between movies, you look at an animated version of what's outside the cockpit windows at that very moment.
Truthfully, the only lame thing about the flight was how Lufthansa made me put away my iPad before landing. The rules have changed, hello.
But even then, the in-flight entertainment system was still working. (I watched an episode of How I Met Your Mother featuring this Arianna Huffington cameo.)
No way! But…only because I didn't pay for the ticket. If I had paid for it, I would have saved the $US5,000. For a flight to Europe, Lufthansa economy is better than just OK.
