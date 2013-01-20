There Was Only One Lousy Thing About My Lufthansa Business Class Flight To Dusseldorf

Photo: Business Insider
I’m in Munich this morning, jet-lagged to all hell (so I apologise in advance for any giddiness).I came to do a panel at the DLD conference. The DLD folks were kind enough to airmail me over last night via Lufthansa Business Class through Dusseldorf.
Well, it’s always fun to catch up on what life is like up in the front of the bus.
And in case you haven’t flown Lufthansa Business Class lately, I thought you might be curious, too.
Here's my plane--an Airbus 340. These are awesome 4-engine planes--smooth and quiet. This one's leaving from Newark at 4:45pm on Saturday afternoon. That's the Manhattan skyline in the background.
But let he who is without sin cast the first stone. I brought a boatload of cat hair on my sleeve myself.
A keep-dreaming-that-it-will-help-you-survive-a-crash life-vest container, along with the greatest innovation in flying in the past decade...
A plug! (Back in the 1990s, when I lived at 35,000 feet, they didn't have plugs. You had 2 hours to work. Then you were done.)
This is a German airline, so the flight will leave on time (4:45pm). So hurry up and drink the pre-take-off beverage.
And contemplate the huge-arse wing. (Note that the wing dips at the end when you're on the ground. That will change after takeoff.)
See? Now the wing's holding the plane up. And all that weight has bent the wing-tip up. (Sort of. Really, it's the lift the wing is creating that is lifting the wing tip up).
And now it's time to figure out how to use the seat, which is so complicated, it comes with a remote control.
See all those buttons? They all drive parts of the seat. You'll be halfway across the North Atlantic before you get the hang of it.
And that's when you'll realise what sucks about this flight. By the time you're ready to put your almost-flat seat to good use and go to sleep, you're already there!
