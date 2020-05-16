Lufthansa is losing $1 million an hour and projections for a recovery are grim. Take a look at the history of the iconic German airline.

Reuters Two Lufthansa Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Germany’s Lufthansa has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, reporting losses of around $US1 million per hour.

The 67-year-old flag carrier relaunched in 1953 following the dissolution of its initial iteration after World War II.

During its tenure in the world’s skies, Lufthansa has established itself as one of the world’s leading premium brands.

Germany’s largest airline is in trouble.

Like most global carriers, Lufthansa has found itself bleeding money as its planes sit idle at airports across the country. The novel coronavirus has effectively crippled its core business which, as a flag carrier, including bringing people to and from Germany, a country under lockdown with its air borders largely closed.

Demand for Lufthansa’s secondary focus, using its hub airports in Frankfurt and Munich as intercontinental connecting points, has also evaporated as few travellers venture outside their home countries for fear of contracting the virus or being stranded abroad.

Though initially believed to be financially sound in the event of a downturn, the unique circumstances created by the pandemic has been particularly detrimental to larger airlines, Lufthansa included. Business Insider Deutschland recently reported that the airline is losing $US1 million per hour as its primary revenue earners are grounded with little ability to generate any income besides flying cargo.

The past few months have seen the airline operate some flights, typically flying empty to the furthest outposts of the world such as Christchurch, New Zealand, and bringing stranded Germans back home, as well freight operations on passenger aircraft. But the airline may now be dependent on its government for a lifeline.

Take a look back at the famed German airline.

Lufthansa in its current form was founded in 1953 as Aktiengesellschaft für Luftverkehrsbedarf, roughly translated to “public limited company for aviation needs,” also known as Luftag.

Reuters Lufthansa’s iconic crane logo.

The first iteration of the company dates back to 1926 but that was shuttered by the Allied Powers after taking control of West Germany. Like most, the first Lufthansa arose out of a need to quickly connect cities for the transport of mail and people.

Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty A first iteration Lufthansa aircraft.

After purchasing the former company’s crane trademark and adopting its blue and yellow colours in 1954, Luftag began going by Lufthansa.

OKER/Hady Khandani/ullstein bild/Getty Lufthansa’s iconic crane logo.

The first flights to restore the divided nation’s flag carrier came in on April 1, 1955, with the first two flights departing from Hamburg and Munich, the latter becoming a hub for Lufthansa.

ullstein bild/ullstein bild/Getty The inaugural flight of the new Lufthansa.

The new airline was based in Cologne, where the present-day Lufthansa Group remains today. Hamburg would be a maintenance base for Lufthansa.

Nitschmann/ullstein bild/Getty Lufthansa’s initial headquarters in Cologne, Germany.

Lufthansa then began growing its domestic route network that centered around Frankfurt, an approximate mid-point for the country, which remains the airline’s largest hub today.

ullstein bild/ullstein bild/Getty Lufthansa’s base at Frankfurt Airport.

While the initially state-owned carrier had once used German aircraft in its fleet, including those from Junkers, the war had put them out of commission.

Reuters A Junkers Ju-52 aeroplane similar to the one used by Lufthansa.

The new Lufthansa would instead use Western aircraft from Lockheed, Convair, and Douglas in its early days. Among those in the early Lufthansa fleet included the Douglas DC-3,

Dino Ramic / Shutterstock.com A Douglas DC-3 similar to the one used by Lufthansa.

Lockheed L-1049 Constellation,

Keystone/Getty A Lufthansa Lockheed L-1049 Constellation.

And the Convair 340.

ullstein bild/ullstein bild/Getty A Lufthansa Convair 340.

Once a domestic network was established, intra-European operations grew to nearby countries, and eventually, overseas operations were launched.

Kurt Rohwedder / picture alliance via Getty A Lufthansa Lockheed L-1049 Constellation.

The Frankfurt-New York route, Lufthansa’s flagship to this day, was performed by the Constellation and could be flown in under 12 hours. Today, the route is flown by the Boeing 747-8i, Airbus A340-600, or Airbus A380.

Bettmann / Contributor/Getty A Lufthansa Lockheed L-1049 Constellation.

This time of growth for Lufthansa also saw a focus on refining its high-quality service.

ullstein bild/ullstein bild/Getty The drink service on board a Lufthansa flight.

Flying then was a luxurious experience complete with multi-course meals, wine pairings, and seemingly unlimited champagne to ease passengers through the journey.

ullstein bild/Getty A Lufthansa flight attendant preparing an aircraft.

Lufthansa was even the first airline to offer draft beer on its flights and still offers a special Oktoberfest-themed catering menu to this day.

Georg Göbel/picture alliance/Getty Draft beer on board a Lufthansa flight.

The focus on luxury can even be seen today as Lufthansa is one of the few airlines to still offer a true first-class cabin on its long-haul aircraft.

picture alliance / Contributor / Getty Images Lufthansa First Class.

While most have abandoned the ultra-luxurious cabin, Lufthansa doubled down and even has a dedicated First Class Terminal for premium cabin passengers at its Frankfurt hub.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Lufthansa’s First Class Terminal.

Separate from the main concourse, the terminal is complete with its own check-in area, security checkpoint, and passport control. Passengers are shuttled directly to their planes via a private car.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Lufthansa’s First Class Terminal.

Before boarding or in-between flights, travellers here can enjoy a meal,

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Lufthansa’s First Class Terminal.

Have a drink at the bar,

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Lufthansa’s First Class Terminal.

Take a rest in a private bedroom,

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Lufthansa’s First Class Terminal.

And even enjoy a bath, complete with Lufthansa’s famous first-class rubber ducks, which have become a collector’s item.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Lufthansa’s First Class Terminal.

The symbol of Lufthansa’s first class, a red rose, was implemented in 1958 and remains today with a rose at every seat in the cabin.

picture alliance / Contributor / Getty Images Lufthansa First Class.

Lufthansa entered the jet age in 1960 with the Boeing 707, a four-engine jet popular with many of the world’s global airlines at the time.

ullstein bild/ullstein bild/Getty A Lufthansa Boeing 707.

The new plane cut down travel times significantly and opened up new routes for Lufthansa.

bonoc / Shutterstock.com A Lufthansa Boeing 707.

The airline also placed the first order an up-and-comer, the Boeing 737, becoming the launch customer with its initial order for 21 planes.

Lufthansa A Lufthansa Boeing 737.

Lufthansa continued the trend with the Boeing 747,

Frank Kleefeldt/picture alliance/Getty A Lufthansa Boeing 747 aircraft.

McDonnell Douglas DC-10,

Patrick Becker/ullstein bild/Getty A Lufthansa aircraft.

And Airbus A300.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty A Lufthansa Airbus A300.

Over the years, Lufthansa has established itself as a major international player and connected the newly reunited Germany with the world following the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s.

Reuters A Lufthansa sign is seen in front of the airport terminal at Cairo International Airport in Egypt.

Lufthansa was fully privatised in 1997 and since then, the Lufthansa Group has acquired multiple airlines from neighbouring countries including Swiss International Air Lines…

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty A Swiss International Air Lines Airbus A330.

Austrian Airlines…

LEONHARD FOEGER/Reuters Austrian Airlines Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Brussels Airlines…

Francois Lenoir/Reuters Brussels Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft.

And Air Dolomiti.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty An Air Dolomiti Embraer 190.

Subsidiaries of the group also include Lufthansa Cargo, a dedicated freight unit flying a fleet of cargo aircraft…

Ilya Naymushin/Reuters A Lufthansa Cargo MD-11 aircraft.

Sun Express, a joint venture with Turkish Airlines…

Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com A Sun Express Boeing 737 aircraft.

Eurowings, a low-cost airline designed to compete against Ryanair, EasyJet, and Norwegian…

INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty A Eurowings Airbus A320 aircraft.

LSG Sky Chefs, an air catering service…

Reuters Meals being prepared by LSG Sky Chefs.

And Lufthansa Technik, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul company.

smolkapressepool/ullstein bild/Getty A Lufthansa Technik maintenance building.

Lufthansa was also a founding member of the Star Alliance, one of the world’s first modern-day airline alliances.

AP Photo/Hans Edinger A Star Alliance-themed Airbus A340 aircraft of Lufthansa.

To this day, Lufthansa continues to invest in new innovations from Airbus and Boeing. Among the recent purchases include the Airbus A320neo,

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty A Lufthansa Airbus A320neo.

Airbus A350-900 XWB,

Kenken_spotter / Shutterstock.com A Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 XWB.

Boeing 747-8i,

Larry Downing/Reuters A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i.

And the upcoming Boeing 777X.

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty A taxing Boeing 777X in Seattle, Washington.

Lufthansa is also one of the few carriers to operate the Airbus A380.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Lufthansa unveiled a new branding scheme in 2018, designed to give the carrier a more refined and premium look. The colour yellow was removed from the aircraft but was maintained in other signage.

Markus Schmal / Shutterstock.com A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i in the airline’s new branding.

The new branding came after a dark moment for the airline in 2015 where a pilot from Lufthansa subsidiary Germanwings intentionally crashed an airliner into a mountain after taking control of the aircraft while his counterpart was in the lavatory.

Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images A Germanwings Airbus A319 aircraft.

The brand quickly recovered and as one of Europe’s powerhouse airlines, Lufthansa remains a recognised leader in travel but the pandemic has not been kind to its operations.

Reuters A Lufthansa Airbus A380 aircraft lands at Frankfurt Airport in Germany.

The sudden loss of demand and countless travel restrictions have tied the hands of its main operation and that of its subsidiaries, causing chaos for the airline and parent company Lufthansa Group.

Reuters An office building of German airline Lufthansa in Frankfurt.

With losses estimated at $US1 million per hour, the airline turned to the German government for a bailout, though the airline is sceptical of accepting an offer that involves the state taking equity.

Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters Grounded Lufthansa aircraft lining an airport runway.

Projections are currently grim for airlines the size of Lufthansa. Rival airline consortium International Airlines Group has estimated a slow return in demand for its intercontinental airlines and Lufthansa is likely facing a similar future.

Reuters Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr.

