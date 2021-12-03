Streaming star Ludwig said he was suspended from YouTube days after signing an exclusive deal with the platform to abandon Twitch

Ludwig Ahgren said his livestream was suspended only a few days after he switched to streaming exclusively on YouTube. Twitch/Ludwig

The Twitch-turned-YouTube streaming star Ludwig Ahgren said his livestream was suspended on YouTube only days after he moved to the platform.

Ahgren is a massively popular streamer known for playing video games and chatting with viewers. He has over 3 million followers on Twitch and 2 million on YouTube. On Monday, he announced in a humorous Twitter video that he had signed a deal to stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming, following a string of other creators migrating away from Twitch to the platform. YouTube’s head of gaming, Ryan Wyatt, confirmed the deal in a tweet the same day.

Ahgren started streaming solely on YouTube on Tuesday, and his first stream on the platform, which garnered over 680,000 views, went without a hitch.

On Thursday, Ahgren posted a purported screenshot to his Twitter appearing to show a YouTube livestream page that was grayed out. The image showed the words “Stream unavailable” and “Stream suspended for policy violations” where the video would normally be shown. The livestream had almost 26,000 active viewers at the time, according to the purported screenshot.

“You could say the switch has been going well…” Ahgren wrote in the caption of the tweet, which has amassed over 100,000 likes.

Later on Thursday, Ahgren posted a video to his secondary YouTube account, Mogul Mail, showing a purported recording of the moment his stream was taken down. The channel has over 200,000 subscribers and the video has gained over 750,000 views.

“It’s my third day on YouTube and I got banned from streaming,” he said at the start of the clip, laughing.

Ahgren said he had been suspended from streaming because he had played a few seconds of the entertainment company Pinkfong’s viral children’s song “Baby Shark” earlier during the broadcast.

Later in the video, he showed a purported screenshot of a notification that he said he received from YouTube about the suspension. It stated that his “stream was interrupted” because copyrighted content had been detected. YouTube terms allow copyright holders to submit takedown requests to remove a creator’s video if it contains copyrighted material, according to the platform’s website.

When approached for comment, a representative for YouTube directed Insider to Ahgren’s video, saying it “explains the situation” and declined to comment further.

Ahgren, who played professional “Super Smash Bros. Melee” video game tournaments before joining Twitch in 2018, had a fast rise on the platform. He vaulted from hundreds of thousands of followers in early 2020 to becoming the 61st most-followed creator on the platform with over 3 million followers as of this month, as Insider reported.

He also set the all-time record for most active subscribers for a Twitch channel after he hosted a months-long “subathon” between March and April, where he kept his stream going 24 hours a day to try to maximize the number of new subscribers he received, Insider reported.

Ahgren did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

