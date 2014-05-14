Ludacris Still Drives Around In A 1993 Acura Legend

Before the multi-platinum albums, the sold-out concert tours, and the Hollywood blockbusters, there was just Chris Bridges and his 1993 Acura Legend.

In spite of all of his commercial success, the rapper-actor, known to most as Ludacris, went on “Ellen” this week and revealed he still drives around in his 21-year-old Acura.

Launched in 1990 as the flagship model of Honda’s Acura luxury brand, the Legend is powered by the company’s venerable 3.2 litre V-6 engine producing 230 horsepower.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the luxurious Legend sedan sold for a not-so-paltry $US36,800 in 1993. After 20 years of depreciation, the car is worth considerably less today. Based on estimates by Edmunds, Ludacris’ prized Legend would fetch no more than $US2,000 in the used car market. However, it doesn’t look like the entertainer, who, according to Forbes, made $US12 million in 2013, is looking to part with his Acura any time soon.

“I used to write music in the Acura. I still write music in the Acura,” Ludacris told Ellen, ” I will never get rid of this car.”

In addition to his prized Acura, the “Fast And Furious” star also owns the private jet pictured with the car above. Based on the photo, the jet looks to be a British Aerospace HS.125-700, also known as a Hawker 700. According to Business Jet Traveller magazine, The Hawker 700 has seating for eight passengers and a range of 2,000 miles. Produced from the late 1970s through the late ’80s, used copies of the aircraft can be had for as little as $US1.5 million according the same magazine.

Here is a closer look at the Acura Legend and the Hawker 700 (not the models owned by Ludacris).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.