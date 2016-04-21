LUDACRIS: The rider you have to see to believe

University of Georgia recently held their “G Day” spring football game, and were treated to a performance by famous rapper Ludacris.

According to Fox Sports, the performance ran for 15 minutes as Ludacris performed some of his most popular hits.

More interesting, however, is the rider obtained by Macon.com (according to Fox Sports) via an open records request.

The rider reveals that Ludacris was not only paid $65,000 for the performance, but that he had long, absurd list of hospitality demands.

A few highlights:

A meal to feed 10 people consisting of grilled chicken, wheat pasta, brown rice, veggies, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, fruit, salad, and, of course, wings.

Peanut butter (creamy) and jelly with whole grain wheat bread.

Candy

Tazo tea, V8 juice, Snapple, orange juice, cranberry juice, Minute Maid juice boxes, coconut water, and Fiji water

Unsalted almonds and trail mix

Greek yogurt

Fruit roll-ups

Liquor — a bottle of red wine, a bottle of white win, Cognac, vodka, and tequila

Toothpaste, toothbrush, clean towels, lotion, Dove soap, hairbrush, Secret deodorant, and an iron and ironing board

A box of Trojan Magnum condoms (“excstacy”)

The list must be seen to be believed.

This is where we remind you that college athletes are unpaid.

