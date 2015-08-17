Ludacris paid a jeweller to add diamonds all over his Apple Watch

Ludacris is taking his Apple Watch game to the next level.

The rapper posted a picture to Instagram on Sunday night showing off his new gadget, which he had encrusted with diamonds.

“Now this is #ludacris!!! Just picked up the FIRST Diamond Apple Watch from my personal jewellers @iceboxjewelry just in time for the #teenchoiceawards2015 red carpet. Bout to have fun with this gadget!!” The rapper said on Instagram.



A number of celebrities including Beyonce, Karl Lagerfield, and Kanye West have all been spotted sporting absurdly fancy all gold Apple Watch models. But Ludacris just upped the competition it seems for the most tricked out Apple Watch.





