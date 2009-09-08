"One-Man Stimulus" Ludacris Gives 20 Cars To Fired People

Rapper-extraordinaire, Ludacris, has given away 20 cars to people that were struggling with the recession. The AP is calling him a one man stimulus.



Ludacris said he was taken aback after reading thousands of essays by people struggling or unable to buy cars needed to get to and from work or find jobs. The 31-year-old rapper felt he could step in and move them ahead, partnering with a suburban Atlanta dealership for Sunday’s giveaway.

“People are getting laid off, and now are looking for jobs,” Ludacris said. “To be efficient, you need some transportation of your own to get there. That’s why I wanted to give back to those who need it.”

Each of the used vehicles included free gas for 30 days. Winning contestants were responsible for tags, registration, tax and insurance. About 4,000 contestants submitted a 300-word essay to the rapper’s foundation, explaining why they deserved a car.

In honour of his good deed, here’s one of his best songs, in our opinion. The other, “Throw Dem Bows” “Southern Hospitality” can’t be embedded, but you can catch it here (It’s NSFW, though, we suppose).





