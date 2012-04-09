LucyPhone Gets You Through To Customer Service So You'll Never Wait On Hold Again

Waiting on hold for customer service for minutes on end can be utterly frustrating. But with LucyPhone.com, a free online service, you may never have to do that again.



Just enter the company’s name or toll-free number then provide the best number to reach you at. Lucy will then set up the call between you and the company and call when the rep is ready.

Take a look at how it works below:

Photo: LucyPhone

