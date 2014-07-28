Scarlett Johansson's Superhero Movie 'Lucy' Had A Killer Weekend At The US Box Office

Scarlett Johansson commanded the box office this weekend with $44 million easily taking out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Hercules.”

The movie about a woman who gets injected with a drug that allows her to unlock 100% of her brain cost Universal Pictures about $40 million to make.

Meanwhile, The Rock’s latest goliath, “Hercules,” cost Paramount a whopping $US100 million to make. The film managed to bring in $US29 million — much better than the other “Hercules” bomb from earlier this year which made $8.9 million opening weekend.

Despite the number seeming slightly low for the price tag of the film, the figure is actually in check with, and even higher, then most opening weekends for The Rock.

“Lucy” started gaining a lot of traction after Johansson was so prominently featured in this spring’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Her role in that film may have helped this become a breakout over the weekend.

The performance of “Lucy” opening weekend may be one signifier that audiences are ready for more female superheroes on screen.

