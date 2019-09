Meet The Ballsy Woman Who Paid ~$1200 To Tell The S&P Office: You Should All Be Fired

Photo: Christies

After much speculation it turns out that the brainchild behind the plane that flew by the S&P office with a banner saying,”THANKS FOR THE DOWNGRADE. YOU SHOULD ALL BE FIRED!“



is¬†Lucy Nobbe, a Wedbush Securities broker and self described Midwestern¬†“mum.”

You might not agree with what she wrote, but you have to admit that her move was fun and ballsy.

And not that expensive!

A competitor estimated that she paid around $1,200 for the flight.

Nobbe, who began her career in finance in 1982, is currently a vice president based in St. Louis, Missouri, at Wedbush Morgan Securities, a privately-held financial services and investment firm.

She previously worked for Newhard Cook & Co and Peacock Hislop, Staley & Given, Inc.

Nobbe received her BSBA in management from the University of Missouri at Columbia. During college, she was initiated into Alpha Kappa Psi — a fraternity focused on developing business leaders.

Wanna check her out? We’re pretty sure this is a photo of Nobbe at a black tie event. Click here to see a picture of Lucy Nobbe >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.