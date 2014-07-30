The End Of Lucy, A Movie About Using 100% Of Your Brain, Is A Major Tech Fail That Will Remind You Of The 2000s

Universal Pictures Scarlett Johansson in Lucy

The top box office hit this past weekend was Lucy, a sci-fi thriller starring Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman about a woman who learns to use 100% of her brain.

It’s a cool concept with a laughably outdated ending.

(SPOILER ALERT: We’re about to tell you what happens. Stop reading now if you plan to see it)

At the end of the movie, Johansson, a hard-partying college student, is able to utilise 100% of her brain and she transforms into an immortal being. But before she does, she agrees to give neurologist, Morgan Freeman, a file with everything she’s learned about the brain on it. Thanks to her advanced brain, Johansson can control people, objects and travel through time.

Johansson transforms into a futuristic computer. A computer that hands Freeman a flash drive with all of the files on it.

Flash drives are arguably becoming obsolete thanks to the cloud and storage solutions like Google Docs, Box and Dropbox. Here’s a screengrab of the flash drive from the end of the movie, via YouTube:

YouTube Lucy produces a super computer then stores all of the documents on a flash drive instead of in the cloud.

YouTube/MoviezMoz Morgan Freeman holding the flash drive Lucy produces, which supposedly holds all her knowledge.

Then, Johansson’s Lucy sends a text to a detective’s flip phone.

Wikipedia explains the movie’s finale:“Norman [Morgan Freeman] takes a flash drive from the advanced supercomputer created by Lucy’s body using the matter in the room and a text message from her answering the question appears on Del Rio’s phone: “I AM EVERYWHERE.”

Here’s the text message from the movie’s final scenes, via YouTube.

YouTube/MoviezMoz Lucy sends a text to the flip phone: ‘I am everywhere.’

