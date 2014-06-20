An 11-Year-Old Is Playing The US Women's Open And Wearing An Amazing Patriotic Outfit

Lucy Li started a small controversy on the LPGA tour when she became the youngest golfer to ever qualify for the US Open at the age of 11. But if anybody thought Li would shy away from the spotlight and the pressure, the prodigy quickly silenced those thoughts with the outfit she chose for the first round.

It is perfect because it is the US Open. It is perfect because she is 11 years old and she would probably be wearing something similar if she was at school today instead of playing in a golf major against women three-times her age.

Go Lucy!

