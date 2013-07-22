Woman Who Disappeared 52 Years Ago In Canada Found Living With A New Family 1,000 Miles Away

Lucy Johnson bailed from the grid in September of 1961 and is now living in the Yukon.

In September 1961, Lucy Johnson shared a home with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in Canada. Then she vanished.



Sheila Reynolds of The Surrey Leader reports that Johnson’s daughter, now in her late fifties, found her in Yukon in northwestern Canada — 1,000 miles from their home in Surrey, British Columbia.

Johnson is alive and well. Now 77, she has four other children: three sons and a daughter.

Back in 1965 the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounter police dug up the family’s yard after finding out that police learned she had gone missing years earlier than her husband had said.

She then became one of world’s oldest missing person cases. Evans, after reading a recent Leader story about Johnson’s disappearance, decided to attempt to solve the mystery.

Knowing her mother was born in Alaska, she placed an ad in the Yukon News detailing Lucy’s name, place and date of birth, and her grandparents’ names.

She received a phone call from a woman who said that she was pretty sure the woman Evans was searching for was her mother also, which would make her and Evans half-sisters.

“I have a lot of questions. And they’re all ‘Whys?’ Evans told the Leader.

Below is a map showing where Surrey is in relation to the Yukon. The city (population: 468,251) is 1,218 miles from the Yukon territorial capital of Whitehorse. Google estimates that it would be a 29 hour drive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.