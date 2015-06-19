9 ways to make extra cash while working full-time

If your salary simply isn’t cutting it, or you’re looking for a little extra splurge money, you have more options than you might think, even if you’re already working a full-time job.

Sometimes all it takes is a bit of creative thinking to figure out how to repurpose your hobbies into moneymakers.

We sifted through a Reddit thread that asked users, “What are ways to make extra cash while working full time?” and highlighted our favourite responses below.

Here’s what the side-hustlers had to say:

1. Sports-refereeing.

For the sports geeks and jocks trying to find a way to incorporate athletics into your life post-college, look into refereeing and umpiring, suggests Reddit user ReadySetNo. Most cities have youth leagues expanding across several different sports, and are always on the hunt for qualified referees. Check out middle and high school sports programs in your area as well.

Youth games are typically on weekends or weekday nights, making it a perfect side gig for those working full-time.

2. Baking for local restaurants.

“A friend of mine makes desserts for a couple of local restaurants,” explains user cookie251. “She cooks the desserts at home and delivers them to the restaurant twice a week.”

If you grew up in your grandmother’s kitchen or soak up Food Network, turn that love for cooking or baking into a moneymaker. And if you have the time, blog about your kitchen endeavours; you never know, your food blog could turn into a steady career.

3. Tutoring.

User jack3moto makes $US40 an hour tutoring algebra and geometry students. Many parents will pay for you to help their kids get ahead academically, so leverage your academic expertise; if you find the right clients, you could make a small fortune.

Tutoring extends beyond academics; many parents also want their kids to master an instrument, and are willing to pay for music lessons.

Tulane Public Relations Tutoring could bring in some extra cash.

4. Computer repair.

Reddit user The_Golden_Image does PC repair for about $US500 a month. For quick business, start by putting an ad on Craigslist; once you secure a couple clients, let your referrals bring in a steady stream of customers.

5. Selling things on Ebay.

Several Reddit users commented on their successes using Ebay to sell items and generate a bit of extra income. Most users sell old items they no longer need — such as books, DVDs, games, and clothing — but you can also sell high-value items.

If you want to take it even a step further, you can sell other people’s items — your friends, neighbours, or family members — and offer them a cut of the take.

Users do note that this is not a good option if you want a constant flow of money: “I’ve made less than $US50 the past three months combined but over $US300 in my best month,” explains user ladycai.

6. Writing.

People are willing to pay others to write for them, as it can be time consuming and arduous, note several Reddit users. Freelance writing can be an incredibly lucrative part-time job, if you’re willing to put in the effort and know the best resources to use.

Other places to look for writing gigs are: Craiglist, or sites like Fiverr or People Per Hour, where you can offer your services for open bidding.

7. Using Airbnb.

Renting out a single bedroom on Airbnb can serve as a great source of supplemental income, particularly if you live in a tourist area or popular city, writes user mine007. In fact, Airbnb hosts in the most popular US cities make an average of over $US20,000 a year.

However, it is important to keep in mind that in some cities, hosting guests through Airbnb is illegal, and in some apartments, it may break contract.

8. Building and managing websites.

For the tech-inclined, building and managing websites for small businesses can be a great moneymaker, says user poornomore, who now earns $US70 an hour managing and promoting websites for a few local companies.

While free templates such as WordPress are out there, many business owners don’t have the time or aptitude to build out a website, and will gladly pay for an expert to handle it.

9. Pet sitting.

Reddit user employeebrian suggests Rover.com for all the pet-lovers out there who also want to make extra cash. People will pay generously for someone to take good care of their cats or dogs; this particular user racks in an extra $US200 to $US300 a month from pet sitting.

