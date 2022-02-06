A lucky Virginia man purchased 264 lottery tickets that each won him $500, earning him a six-figure win

A pool of $400 million contributed by taxpayers is waiting for Congress to decide how best to use it. Getty Images

A Virginia man won a six-figure lottery prize by purchasing 264 tickets that each won him $500.

Jalen Taylor of Charlottesville, Virginia, took home $132,000 in total from two separate drawings, according to a February 3 news release from state lottery officials.

Taylor purchased two large batches of Pick 3 tickets, which require him to choose a random three-digit combination from 000 to 999. The first batch, purchased for the November 18 drawing, contained 104 tickets using the combination 9-6-0, the release said. The second batch contained 160 tickets for the January 10 drawing using numbers 5-4-2.

All tickets, valued at $1 each, turned out to be winners, giving him a six-figure payout in less than two months.

“I had a feeling,” he said, according to the release. “When you get a feeling, just play!”

Taylor said he plans to invest some of his winnings and save the rest, according to the release.