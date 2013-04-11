Lucky Strike Has A New Logo

Lucky Strike, the venerable cigarette brand that took on a new fictional life inside Mad Men as Sterling Cooper’s main client, has experimented with a redesign in Germany.



The move will shock logo-watchers, as the iconic target of Lucky Strike has taken on a vintage hipster cool in recent years.

Here’s a side-by-side of old and new, from the German design web site Designtagebuch:

The work was done by G2 Germany, according to Brand New.

Here’s how the packaging will look (the health warning is a government requirement, not part of the design):

Go to Designtagebuch for a complete breakdown.

