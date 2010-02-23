Free Kindles For Princeton Students!

Amazon has been handing out its Kindle DX reader to a bunch of university students, including those at CEO Jeff Bezo’s alma mater, Princeton. They want to hear feedback about whether the Kindle could eventually replace print textbooks.



Eric Engelman at TechFlash reports that Princeton has given its assessment. The results?

While the DX earned praise for its battery life, portability and legibility, students and faculty took issue with the device’s ability to highlight and annotate text, its folder structure and navigation controls.

Well, Bezos and his Amazon crew will have to get editing for their next Kindle edition, which will also have to be reading-friendly for blind people.

We wonder if Steve Jobs will hand out some iPads at Reed College in Portland, Ore., where he attended until he dropped out during the first 6 months.

