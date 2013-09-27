They've Almost Finished Construction On This Awesome Building That Looks Like A Giant Coin

Here’s a new building in Guangzhou, China.

Reuters describes it as such:

According to local media, the 33-story building, which is 138-metre-high (453 feet), was recently named Guangzhou Yuan Building and is about to finish construction. The building is also widely known as the “Copper Coin Building” because of its shape and colour.

Here’s a video from a couple years ago on the architectural inspiration for the building.

