Lucky Brand just filed for bankruptcy and is immediately closing 13 stores — here's the full list

Lucky Brand filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, citing poor sales and performance woes stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company plans to sell the business to SPARC Group – the owner of brands like Nautica and Aeropostale – as part of a “stalking horse asset purchase agreement,” according to the firm.

Lucky Brand will immediately close 13 of its 200 stores in the process. Here’s the full list.

Lucky Brand filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, announcing plans to sell the company to SPARC Group, the owner of retailers including Nautica and Aeropostale.

Lucky Brand currently operates 200 stores in North America, and as part of the bankruptcy proceedings will immediately shutter 13 of those stores. Matthew A. Kaness, Lucky Brand interim CEO and executive chairman, said in a press statement that the filing and closures are in part due to the impact of the coronavirus on performance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted sales across all channels,” Kaness said. “While we are optimistic about the reopening of stores and our customers’ return, the business has yet to recover fully. We have made many difficult decisions to preserve the company’s viability during these unprecedented times.”

He continued: “After considering all options, the board has determined that a Chapter 11 filing is the best course of action to optimise the operations and secure the brand’s long-term success.”

Here is the first of the locations Lucky Brand plans to close, arranged alphabetically by state:

Arkansas:

Outlets Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Pkwy, Little Rock, AR

California:

The Oaks Mall, 350 W Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA

5267 2nd St, Long Beach, CA

Outlets of Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Ranch Pkwy, Arvin, CA

Connecticut:

Westfarms Mall, 1500 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT

Florida:

The Mall at Millenia, 4200 Conroy Road, Suite 168, Orlando, FL

The Mall at University Town Centre, 140 University Town Centre Drive, Space 266, Sarasota, FL

Dania Pointe, 1763 Pointe Blvd, Dania Beach, FL

Illinois:

The Shops at North Bridge, 520 N Michigan Ave, Suite 127, Chicago, IL

Michigan:

Somerset Collection, 2800 Big Beaver, Space North U209, Troy, MI

Mississippi:

Renaissance at Colony Park, 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy, Suite 2005, Ridgeland, MS

Nevada:

1955 Festival Plaza Drive Suite 160, Las Vegas, NV

Puerto Rico:

The Mall of San Juan, 1000 The Mall of San Juan Blvd Space 144, San Juan, Puerto Rico

