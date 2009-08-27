GDP Revision (Unchanged) Is Good News

Despite economists expecting a downward revision for US second quarter GDP, they were proven wrong. Second quarter GDP was unchanged at -1% vs. an expected -1.5%.



The good news:

Inventories came down more than expected.

US exports fell slightly less than expected.

Residential fixed investment fell less than expected.

The bad news:

Business spending fell 10.9% vs. an expected 8.9%

Sure the economy still contracted 1%, but we knew that already and people expected worse. Thus the data was good news for the market. More inventory de-stocking in the second quarter also means less to hold us back in the third.

