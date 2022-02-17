Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s love for each other ‘lasted forever’ despite their divorce, according to their daughter, Lucie Arnaz

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Michael Ochs/Getty

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s daughter said their love for one another “lasted forever.”

She sits down to talk about her parents in “Lucy and Desi,” a documentary directed by Amy Poehler.

Lucie Arnaz said it’s “amazing” that it’s “raining Lucy and Desi right now.”

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, praised her parents’ relationship and their enduring love, which she says lasted long after the two sitcom stars divorced in 1960.

While her parents’ marriage “didn’t last as long as their children might have wanted it to,” Lucie told Entertainment Tonight at the Wednesday premiere of Amazon Studios’ “Lucy and Desi” documentary, “in reality, their love for each other lasted forever.”

The film, directed by “Parks & Recreation” star Amy Poehler, features Ball and Arnaz’s actual voices explaining their respective life stories via old interview tapes.

In addition, Poehler told Variety that when it came time to find talking heads to provide additional context to the story, she tried to “only include people who had met Lucy or Desi.” Lucie and comedy legend Carol Burnett appear in the film for sit-down interviews, among many others.

Lucie told ET that the older she gets, the more she understands “what people go through in order to try to stay together and have relationships and raise their children and stay working in this business.”

“It’s not easy,” she continued. “And they did it really well and still didn’t really succeed on some levels. But it’s a great thing to look at and say, ‘Well, would I have made those choices? Would I have done it differently? Would I have succeeded?’ You never know.”

Lucie Arnaz (left) and Desi Arnaz with Lucille Ball (right).

Ball and Arnaz were the husband and wife team best known for their roles as the fictional spouses Lucy and Ricky Ricardo on the 1950s sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

Eventually, the sitcom’s success led Arnaz and Ball to found Desilu Productions, a studio that would eventually be critical in the production of iconic television shows like “Star Trek” and “Mission Impossible” alongside “I Love Lucy.”

When Arnaz wanted to step away from the business in 1962, Ball bought her husband’s interest in the company and became “the first woman to preside over a Hollywood studio,” according to the Lucy Desi museum.

Aaron Sorkin’s film “Being the Ricardos,” which is based on some true events and follows a fictionalized week in Ball and Arnaz’s lives making “I Love Lucy,” has been nominated for three Oscars in major acting categories.

Nicole Kidman is nominated for best actress in her role as Ball, Javier Bardem is nominated in the best actor category for playing Arnaz, and J.K. Simmons got a nod in the best supporting actor category for his depiction of Ball and Arnaz’s costar William Frawley, who played Fred Mertz on “I Love Lucy.”

“Lucy and Desi” premieres on Amazon Prime on March 4.