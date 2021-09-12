‘Lucifer’ delivered one hell of a series finale. Here’s where all your favorite characters wound up at the end of season 6.

- The sixth and final season of “Lucifer” hit Netflix on September 10.
- Insider broke down exactly where every major character wound up by the end of the series finale.
- Warning: This article contains major spoilers for “Lucifer” season 6 and the finale.
Here’s a look at where everyone wound up by the end of the series finale.
Of course, Amenadiel is hesitant to take on the job as well. He passed on the chance initially not only because he wanted to be with his family, but because he realized how much he enjoyed being on earth and making a difference that way.
It isn’t until he has a heart-to-heart with Chloe that he realizes he doesn’t have to do things the way his father did. He can rule from earth just as well as he can from Heaven.
In the flash-forwards at the end of the series finale, we see that he is clearly well-respected in Heaven.
But Lucifer restores Linda’s faith in herself when he reminds her she’s done the one thing no one else has ever been able to. She’s made the Devil himself a better man.
It’s only fitting that such a spiritual person should get to learn the truth, but she’s not one to hold a grudge. When Lucifer goes on his “goodbye tour,” he’s tells her what she means to him and everyone else, then gifts her with a pencil that reads “Miss Lopez STEM Initiative.” He’s set up this foundation in her name, and in the flash-forward, we see that program getting off the ground as she hands out T-shirts to young women.
She also has Scott Porter’s Carol by her side, and the two look to be in a happy relationship. It’s a satisfying end for Ella to finally be able to be happy in love.
The flash-forwards also show that they continue to make an unstoppable bounty-hunting team on earth.
Dan’s guilt? It was always about his daughter. As a ghost, he winds up in the body of Vincent Le Mec, and that gives him an opportunity to speak with Trixie one last time. She’s a smart girl who knows exactly how good of a man her father was, and she doesn’t blame him for a thing. He finally gets his chance to go to Heaven after having that emotional conversation.
In Heaven, that payoff is perfect. Dan’s with Charlotte again, laughing, happy, and enjoying unlimited pudding cups.
Angry that he’d abandoned his family, Rory’s first mission when she travels back in time is to destroy her father. It turns out, she’s the daughter of Lucifer and Chloe, and there’s a perfectly good reason why Lucifer wasn’t there for her while she was growing up.
Over time, she realizes Lucifer wouldn’t abandon her if he didn’t have a good reason, and it all leads to the moment just before Lucifer realizes his newfound purpose. It’s a realization that wouldn’t have occurred if he hadn’t met his daughter in this timeline and convinced her not to kill a man, no matter how badly she wanted to.
Sadly, it means he has to leave Chloe and his unborn child behind — which explains his absence in Rory’s life. It’s Rory who, after understanding it all, makes him promise to focus on that purpose.
So Lucifer returns to Hell, where he settles into an office that’s just like Dr. Linda Martin’s to help lost souls work out their issues. If the Devil can be redeemed, anyone can.
Amenadiel asks her a simple question: “Are you ready to go home?”
Chloe and Lucifer are then reunited in Hell, where they’ll once again be able to work together as partners.
It only makes sense, after all. #Deckerstar forever.