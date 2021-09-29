Tesla rival Lucid jumps 10% as it begins production on its Air luxury electric sedan and says deliveries will start in October

Air. Lucid

Lucid stock gained as much as 10% early Wednesday as the EV maker began producing its first vehicles.

The Air Dream luxury sedan rolled off the company’s Arizona assembly line on Tuesday.

The Tesla rival will begin delivering vehicles in late October.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Lucid stock jumped Wednesday after the company said it has started producing its flagship electric sedan and will start delivering vehicles to customers late next month.

The first Lucid Air vehicles rolled off the assembly line in Casa Grande, Arizona, the company said late Tuesday. The first vehicle in its lineup is Air Dream, a limited-edition sedan with a price tag of $US169,000 ($AU233,421) and an EPA-determined range of 520 miles (837km) on a single charge, which Lucid said is more than 100 miles (161km) over its closest competitor. Tesla’s flagship Model S Long Range Plus model has an EPA-rated range of 402 miles (647km).

Lucid stock gained as much as 9.8% to $US26.94 ($AU37) in premarket trade before paring the rise to 6.5%. Shares have more than doubled from around $US10 ($AU14) at the start of 2021.

Lucid, which Bank of America recently called the next Tesla or Ferrari of EV makers, said Air Dream reservation holders will begin receiving their cars in late October. Deliveries of Grand Touring, Touring, and Air Pure models will follow.

More than 13,000 reservations for the Lucid Air have been placed, and the company plans to increase the total production of Dream vehicles to 520 units.

California-based Lucid has also started expanding its factory in Arizona to add 2.85 million square feet which will support the production of its Gravity SUV as well as increased Air production.