Lucid Motors just unveiled a new EV that starts at $80,000 and can beat a Tesla Model S on paper — check out the Air

The Air is Lucid Motors’s first, all-electric sedan that boasts a spacious interior and a long range.

The base Air starts at $US80,000, while the range-topping, limited-edition Air Dream Edition starts at $US169,000.

The Air will be available starting in spring 2021.

In the world of luxury EVs, the Tesla Model S has largely gone unchallenged â€” until now. Now, we have the all-new, all-electric Lucid Air, which boasts incredible numbers, sleek looks, and a luxury price tag.

Lucid officially unveiled the Air, the company’s very first all-electric offering, on Wednesday. Already, the claimed facts and figures are attractive: It will run a quarter-mile in a claimed 9.9 seconds in its 1,080-horsepower setup, it can fast-charge and regain 300 miles of range in 20 minutes, and Lucid claims it has the biggest front trunk of any electric car yet.

With prices starting at $US80,000 and going all the way up to $US169,000 for the limited-production Air Dream Edition, the Air will be available in North America to start. The Air Dream Edition will be the first model available in spring 2021, the mid-range models will come around in mid to late 2021, and the base model will arrive last in 2022.

The Lucid Air is the very first car offered by California-based Lucid Motors. It’s an all-electric sedan.

Lucid says its sedan can achieve a range of 517 miles after independent range verification.

Lucid said FEV North America, Inc. conducted the test, applying the EPA’s Multicycle Test Procedure.

In the optional dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration, the Air can make a claimed 1,080 horsepower and achieve a 9.9-second quarter-mile time.

Lucid also says the Air will be able to charge at rates of up to 20 miles per minute when plugged into a DC fast-charger.

That can translate to 300 miles of range from 20 minutes of charging, the company says.

The Air has a 0.21 drag coefficient — which makes it more aerodynamic than the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.

The Tesla Model S has a 0.23 drag coefficient. The Porsche Taycan has a 0.22 drag coefficient.

The Air also has a rear trunk, but it opens as a regular trunk and not as a hatch, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson told Business Insider.

Rawlinson said that despite hatchback models being more practical, they’re not as refined.

There will be at least four versions of the Air available.

The base-model Air will start at $US80,000 and will be available last, starting in 2022. Lucid didn’t provide much information about this model as of Wednesday’s writing.

Next will be the Air Touring, starting at $US95,000. With an estimated EPA range of up to 406 miles, it will have a claimed 620 horsepower, a top speed of 155 mph, and will be available in Q4 of 2021.

After comes the Air Grand Touring, priced starting at $US139,000. It will make a claimed 800 horsepower, have a top speed of 168 mph, and have an estimated EPA range of up to 517 miles. It will be available in Q2 of 2021.

Finally, there’s the Air Dream Edition: a limited-edition halo to the Air range. Starting at $US169,000, it will make a claimed 1,080 horsepower and return either 465 or 503 miles of EPA-estimated range, depending on which wheel package you pick. It will be available in spring 2021.

Lucid notes to customers that once they factor in the potential $US7,500 federal tax credit, those prices could change.

In particular, Lucid stresses that the Air’s interior is incredibly spacious.

The company says that because its drive components were miniaturized, it was able to make the interior much roomier.

The Air is built on Lucid’s Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP), which has a skateboard design.

The interior is meant to embody West Coast-inspired luxury, Rawlinson told Business Insider.

There’s a giant, curved, 34-inch screen for the driver.

And there will be app flow, Lucid’s VP of design Derek Jenkins told Business Insider.

That means you can swipe an app from the above screen down to the bigger, centre screen below.

At launch, the back seats will be fixed.

But there is an executive seat package coming, which will let the rear seats recline up to 45 degrees.

Judging from these pictures, visibility looks great.

That big pane of roof glass will surely let in lots of light.

This little bear is so you don’t forget you’re driving something from California.

The Air will also come with DreamDrive, Lucid’s advanced driver-assistance system.

Rawlinson said the car is Level 2 autonomous-driving ready. Level 3 capabilities will come with time via over-the-air updates.

Here’s a graphic of all the radar and cameras the car has.

The Lucid Air will be available starting in Q2 of 2021.

Rawlinson said the company’s flagship studio is located in Newark, California.

But more boutiques are coming. The cars will be sold through a direct-sales model, like Tesla.

The Airs will be built at Lucid’s Casa Grande factory in Arizona.

