The 11 coolest features of the Lucid Air, the upcoming luxury EV looking to dethrone the Tesla Model S

The 2021 Lucid Air just might woo some hardcore Tesla fans with its laundry list of impressive features.

Lucid says its luxury sedan will be able to travel up to 517 miles on a single charge, blowing every other electric-vehicle maker out of the water.

On the performance side, Lucid claims the Air will have be able to hit 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 200 mph.

The Air will also have a spacious interior, with an option for reclining, business-class-style seats.

In the decade-plus since Tesla introduced its original Roadster, it’s remained an untouchable force in the electric-vehicle space. Scores of startups have tried to replicate the manufacturer’s success story, but most just haven’t.

But that all may be about to change, as several startups gear up to unleash their hotly-anticipated EVs over the next couple of years. And in less than a month,Lucid Motors – a promising battery and EV developer – is finally revealing the production version of its long-awaited Air sedan.

From range, to performance, to design, to interior space, the Air is expected to have tons of interesting features that could elevate it to Tesla Model S levels in the eyes of the public. That’s no wonder, given that Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson headed up the development of the Model S at Tesla before taking his talents to the startup.

Keep scrolling to learn more about some of the 2021 Lucid Air’s coolest features.

The 2021 Lucid Air will officially debut next month after years of development, and, recently, some pandemic-related hiccups.

The sleek electric car is undoubtedly taking aim at the Tesla Model S, the undisputed leader of the luxury-sedan space.

Lucid has said the Air will cost more than $US100,000, while the Model S starts at about $US75,000.

And the folks at Lucid Motors have packed the Air full of cool features and capabilities that might just help it compete with Elon Musk’s flagship EV.

First off, Lucid says the Air will have a range of 517 miles, beating out EPA estimates for the Model S Long Range by more than 100 miles. The Lucid number has not yet been confirmed by the EPA.

If confirmed, it would be the longest-range EV on the market by far.

Not to mention, Lucid says that the Air will be capable of adding up to 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes on certain chargers.

When it comes to performance, Lucid says the Air will go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds.

It will also have top speed of more than 200 mph, the company claims. That’s supercar territory.

Those respectable specs are aided by the fact that, according to Lucid, the Air will have the best aerodynamics of any luxury car.

In its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration, Lucid claims the Air will churn out 1,000 horsepower.

The car will ride on air suspension, which Lucid says will help with cornering and comfort.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson told Business Insider that inside, the Air will be more spacious than a Model S, Porsche Taycan, or Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan.

Although the standard Air will have room for three in back, Lucid plans to offer an “executive rear seating” package that comes with two reclining seats.

The Air also boasts a roof that’s made of mostly glass.

It looks similar to what you’d find in a Tesla, but even … airier.

Like its main competitor, the Air will be able to receive over-the-air software updates.

That means Lucid will be able to beam in new features and driver-assistance capabilities over time.

Lucid is set to reveal the production version of the Air on September 9, with customer deliveries starting in 2021.

So far no EV startup has successfully stood up to Tesla — we’ll have to wait and see if Lucid has what it takes.

