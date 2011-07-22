British Painter Lucian Freud Dies In London

A picture of museum-goers viewing Freud’s artwork.

Photo: Flickr user: A.Moltini

Renowned portraiture artist Lucian Freud has died at his home in London, reports the New York Times. Freud was 88.Freud was one of the most important British artists of the 20th century, famous for his interrogatory portraits of individuals from the high-life and the low-life.



Born in Berlin, the grandson of Sigmund Freud moved to London as a child to escape Nazi persecution. He became known for his Bohemian lifestyle, womanizing, and artistic creativity.

“He certainly is considered one of the most important painters of the 20th and 21st Centuries,” Brett Gorvy, deputy chairman of the postwar art department at Christie’s auction house in New York, told The Telegraph.

Freud died at his home.

