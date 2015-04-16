London has an underground Mexican wrestling scene --  and it's spectacular

Lucha libre, which means “free wrestling”, is a form of professional wrestling that was popularised in Mexico and subsequently the US. Now it’s in Britain, and the entertainment sport is taking London by storm.

Wrestlers in colourful spandex costumes, masks, and engineered story lines are battling underneath the capital’s railway arches at night. The monthly events are sell-out attractions.

Business Insider just HAD to see what the fuss was all about. And guess what? Watching a “Lucha Britannia” is epic.

