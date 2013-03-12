Lucasfilm Is Working On A New 'Star Wars' TV Show

Photo: Lucasfilm screencap

We knew this day was coming. With a new “Star Wars” trilogy and spinoff films underway, it was only a matter of time until Disney made headway with a television series as well.



Today, Lucasfilm announced that after five successful seasons its popular “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” series will be coming to an end.

This isn’t a big surprise.

Since Disney is in charge of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise, it wouldn’t make sense for rival Cartoon Network to continue airing “Clone Wars” much longer.

Lucasfilm already ended production on new episodes of the series.

While Lucasfilm doesn’t offer much on its upcoming program, it’s clear to not expect anything similar to “Clone Wars”:

“We are exploring a whole new Star Wars series set in a time period previously untouched in Star Wars films or television programming. You can expect more details in the months to come.”

The new series will most likely take place on the Mouse House’s children’s network, Disney XD.

As a result of Disney’s upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII,” Lucasfilm is also postponing Seth Green’s upcoming animated comedy series “Star Wars Detours” until further notice.

