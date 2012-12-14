Check Out The Awesome Present Every Lucasfilm Employee Received For Christmas

More than 2,000 people work for Lucasfilm, which was recently bought by Disney for $4 billion.



This year, they all received a pretty sweet Christmas present from George Lucas. One of those lucky workers posted a picture on Reddit.

It’s a 32gb unlocked iPhone 5, a 32gb 3G enabled iPad, a thank you card, and a Lucasfilm pillow.

You can get those Apple gadgets anywhere, but that pillow is priceless.

Photo: imgur

