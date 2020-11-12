A Lucasfilm executive defended Baby Yoda's actions in 'The Mandalorian' after fans reacted in horror

Disney Plus Baby Yoda was naughty in ‘The Passenger’ episode.

Warning: Spoilers for “The Mandalorian” season two, episode two “The Passenger,” ahead.

In episode 2 of the second season of “The Mandalorian,” The Child eats a few eggs of the Frog Lady, who Mando is helping get to a new planet so she can raise them there.

Fans of the show are in an uproar over The Child’s actions.

In response, Lucasfilm creative arts manager Phil Szostak tweeted Monday that the eggs “are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Child (aka Baby Yoda) was misbehaving in the latest episode of “The Mandalorian,” and many took to social media to voice their disappointment of the loveable “Star Wars” character who may not be as wholesome as everyone believes.

In “The Passenger” episode, Mando and The Child are tasked with transporting the Frog Lady and a container full of eggs that represent the last of her kind to a planet where her husband is (and supposedly where Mandalorian are hiding out) and says is safe for them to fertilize their offspring.

However, The Child instantly is drawn to the eggs and begins to eat them. It becomes a dark comedic gag throughout the episode as while Mando is struggling to get them out of trouble, The Child is gobbling eggs on the sly.

Lucasfilm creative arts manager Phil Szostak tweeted on Monday a clarification about the Frog Lady’s eggs saying they “are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy.”

“But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect,” Szostak went on to tweet.

For the record, Chapter 10 of #TheMandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy. But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect.#StarWars https://t.co/Js51fLpE3C — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) November 9, 2020

Fans of the show are not reacting well to the explanation.

“I have spoken with many about this episode and it didn’t land as comedic because we identify with Frog Mum. Her plight, her need,” wrote Marie-Claire in a reply. “I think there is a level of body horror & tragedy for people, and ‘boys will be boys’ for The child that is an unfortunate result of this episode.”

“For the record, the frog lady was very adamant about the fact that her eggs were important to her, and that it was her last and only chance to have kids, so it’s actually closer to f—ing up someone’s IVF which would be incredibly upsetting for a wannabe mum,” wrote Selene. “It’s not funny.”

In reaction to The Child’s actions, one person tweeted a comparison to Thanos’ actions in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Baby Yoda after eating the last egg and successfully ending an entire family lineage by himself:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/G1T0QYTdPg — Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) November 6, 2020

Though comparing The Child to Marvel’s evil Titan wanting to erase half of all living things may be a step too far, but it is possible the cuteness of The Child is blinding us from its character arch.

All The Child has seen in its brief life is death and destruction. Its only father figure is a bounty hunter. We have already seen it has no problem using its powers to harm others. Not thinking twice about eating a few eggs may be more than a comedic gag for an episode. This may be show creator Jon Favreau giving us another indication that as the episodes (and seasons) go on The Child may turn to something more sinister than we could imagine.

We’ll just have to continue to watch the show to find out.

Read more:

The 17 best tweets and memes about Baby Yoda’s latest antics in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2

9 details you might have missed in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 premiere

The 13 best tweets and memes celebrating Baby Yoda’s return on ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 premiere

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.