Lucas Van Praag's To Do List

Can you imagine what it must be like to be Lucas Van Praag, the spokesman for Goldman Sachs?

Every day he has to wake up to discover his firm has been dragged through the mud in the pages of Rolling Stone, on True Slant, here at Clusterstock, or and accused of being involved in some kind of enigmatic market manipulation by Tyler Durden at ZeroHedge. Usually it should be easy to be a spokesman for a highly profitable public company reporting best-of-breed quarterly earnings. But at Goldman this is just another day to fend off accusations of being a vampire squid.

Well, now you don’t have to imagine. The Reformed Broker “found” this to do list in the dumpster outside of 85 Broad. (At least, that’s his story and he’s sticking to it.)

