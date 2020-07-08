Lucas Grabeel says he probably wouldn't play Ryan if 'High School Musical' was made today

Disney and Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Lucas Grabeel played Ryan Evans in all three ‘High School Musical’ movies.

“High School Musical” star Lucas Grabeel revealed in an interview with TMZ that he might not have played Ryan Evans if the movies were made today.

“There’s so many amazingly talented gay actors that could do it as well, so if ‘High School Musical’ was made today, I don’t know if I would play Ryan,” Grabeel said.

“I would love to, but the last thing I want to do is take an opportunity away from other people,” he added.

Grabeel said that as a “straight, white man,” he’s already taken away opportunities from other actors “even without trying.”

The actor’s statement came after “High School Musical” director Kenny Ortega confirmed that the character Ryan was gay in the movies, even though his sexuality was never explicitly mentioned.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lucas Grabeel revealed in a new interview that he might not have played the character of Ryan if “High School Musical” was made today.

“There’s so many amazingly talented gay actors that could do it as well, so if ‘High School Musical’ was made today, I don’t know if I would play Ryan,” Grabeel told TMZ via video chat.

“I would love to, but the last thing I want to do is take an opportunity away from other people,” he added. “As a straight white man, I know that even without trying, I have taken opportunities away from other people.”

Grabeel also revealed to TMZ that during filming, he approached “High School Musical” director Kenny Ortega to discuss Ryan’s sexuality. According to Grabeel, Ortega (himself a gay man), said Ryan wasn’t straight – but that Disney might not be ready for an openly gay character.

“I came up to Kenny one day and was like, ‘Hey, so can we talk about the character for a second? Ryan’s gay, right?'” Grabeel said of his conversation with the director.

“He was like, ‘Well, I mean, it’s a touchy subject sometimes with children’s programming – I’m not sure if Disney is ready now for that kind of thing. I absolutely agree that he is and I think we have an opportunity here to showcase a real person,'” Grabeel said.

Grabeel’s comments came after Ortega opened up about Ryan’s sexuality in an interview with Variety on Wednesday.

“We decided he’s probably going to come out in college,” Ortega said of the fashion-forward, musical theatre-loving character. “It was less about coming out and just more about letting his true colours come forward.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.