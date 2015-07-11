A rider in the Tour de France tested positive for cocaine

Daniel McMahon
Luca Paolini tests positive for cocaine at Tour de FranceBryn Lennon/Getty Images

French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Friday that Italian cyclist
Luca Paolini tested positive for cocaine.

It is the first positive doping test in this year’s Tour.

Cocaine is not a prohibited drug out of competition but is not allowed during races.

Last year, Paolini was caught using his mobile phone during a stage of the Tour.

He was given a warning.

More to come.

