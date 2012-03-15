Lubbock Planned Parenthood Director Arrested For Indecent Exposure

Photo: Wave3 News

This is embarrassing for Planned Parenthood. From Abby Reed at Wave3 in Texas, comes a report of that Tony Thornton President and CEO of Lubbock Texas Planned Parenthood, was arrested for indecent exposure.



There aren’t any details yet about precisely what he was doing. But we do know it happened at the baseball fields of MacKenzie Park yesterday. From the report:

The CEO and President of the Planned Parenthood Association of Lubbock has been arrested for exposing himself in public. Lubbock police say Tony Thornton, 56, was arrested just before 3:30 Monday afternoon at the baseball fields inside of Mackenzie Park.

He was arrested for indecent exposure and transported to the Lubbock County Detention centre where he remained until 11 a.m. Tuesday, when he posted a bond of $750.

According to Texas Penal Code 21.08, indecent exposure is committed when a suspect exposes his genitals with the intent to arouse the sexual desire of another person. It’s a class B misdemeanour.

It couldn’t come at a worse time for Planned Parenthood in Texas, as state legislators have been looking for reasons to cut off funding the group gets from the state because of Planned Parenthood’s association with abortion. It’s a move that Thornton has been complaining about on his personal Twitter account.

