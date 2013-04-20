A Victim Killed In The Boston Marathon Bombings Was Pursuing A Career As A Bank Analyst

Julia La Roche
Lu Lingzi

The Boston University grad student Lu Lingzi, who was killed in the Boston Marathon bombings, wanted to work on Wall Street, Bloomberg News reported

According to Bloomberg, Lingzi was pursuing a career as an investment bank financial analyst. 

She came to the U.S. from China to earn a degree in statistics from BU, the report said. She was expected to complete her degree in 2015.

She graduated with a degree in economics from the Beijing Institute of Technology. She previously worked in banking and accounting jobs in Beijing, the report said.

The 23-year-old student was killed on Monday by one of the explosions near the finish line.

