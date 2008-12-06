Lu: It'll Be Back To Basics For Microsoft Online (MSFT)

with Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer and new digital head Qi Lu. Lu says he going back to the “fundamentals” of “product quality” when he takes over next month.



Sounds like he’s the right man for the job. The interview is worth reading in full, but here’s a few choice parts:

“I haven’t started yet, but looking from outside, at the fundamental level, product quality, user experience is the key to being competitive in this space that we’re in. Focusing on fundamental areas such as talent, core infrastructures, basic processes of doing things will be very important areas for me to focus.”

Hallelujah. Microsoft’s Internet presence has been a hodgepodge of confusing brands and scattered efforts for too long. It looks like Lu recognises that.

Steve is still eager for a search deal with Yahoo, and “it would probably be better for both us, and certainly for Yahoo, if we were to do it sooner than later.”

Obviously, if a Microsoft-Yahoo search deal happens, having Yahoo’s search wizard onboard can only help with things.

Steve adds a bit to the rumours swirling around outbound VP / former aQuantive CEO Brian McAndrews, said to be a contender for new Yahoo CEO: “We don’t say he’s retiring because I suspect he’ll be a public company CEO again someplace in the not too distant future.”

Which would leave Yahoo hiring a Microsoft reject after Microsoft steals a Yahoo executive. The Yahoo humiliation never stops.

