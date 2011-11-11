rumour: This Is Why You'll Have To Wait Until 2012 To Get Nokia's New Windows Phone

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Nokia is working on an AT&T LTE-powered Nokia Lumia 800 Windows phone for early next year, according to a rumour The Verge heard.The Verge’s source blames the work with AT&T LTE for the delay in bringing the Lumia to the U.S. (It’s not supposed to launch until early 2012.) The Lumia 800 may also launch with Tango, the next version of Windows Phone 7.



We did some digging:

A source familiar with the matter tells us: “Not a clue where The Verge got their info, but I can tell you that they have at least one thing incorrect.” (Our source wouldn’t provide any more detail than that, so take this rumour with a heavy dose of scepticism.)

An AT&T rep said he is not aware of talks between Nokia and AT&T regarding an LTE phone, but wouldn’t comment any further on the rumour.

Ellis Hamburger contributed to this report.

