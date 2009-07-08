LTCM's John Meriwether Shuts Fund After Huge Losses

Genius failed, again.

John Meriwether, most famous for the Long-Term Capital Management blowup, is shutting his main fund at JWM Partners LLC.

According to Bloomberg, the fund lost 44% between September 2007 and February 2009 — which was also the time when it was reported that Meriwether was set to launch a new fund. That’s the whole thing with hedge funds.

Rather than biding your time, compensation-free, trying to get your nostril above water, why not just start a new one?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.